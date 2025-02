NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh’s Radha Bangsia, Lumter Uli, and Achum Sangha have made the state proud by winning the Gold Medal in the female group Poomsae event at the 38th National Games, currently underway in Uttarakhand.

Their exceptional performance, marked by synchronized precision and skill in Taekwondo Poomsae, demonstrated their unwavering dedication and hard work.

This victory is a significant achievement for the athletes, their coaches, and the entire sporting community of Arunachal Pradesh.