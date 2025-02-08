Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal BJP Celebrates Historic Victory In Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

BJP Arunachal Pradesh, led by State President Kaling Moyong, along with former President and Minister Biyuram Wahge, Minister Dasanglu Pul, senior party officials, Morchas, and dedicated karyakartas, celebrated the historic victory of BJP in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections.

The election results marked a decisive rejection of corruption, false promises, and misgovernance by the people of Delhi, who overwhelmingly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of development, prosperity, and transparency. The victory is seen as a mandate for progress, accountability, and the dismantling of fake narratives.

BJP Arunachal Pradesh congratulated BJP Delhi for this significant triumph, reinforcing the spirit of New India and its commitment to good governance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News