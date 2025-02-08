Arunachal BJP Celebrates Historic Victory In Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

NET Web Desk

BJP Arunachal Pradesh, led by State President Kaling Moyong, along with former President and Minister Biyuram Wahge, Minister Dasanglu Pul, senior party officials, Morchas, and dedicated karyakartas, celebrated the historic victory of BJP in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections.

The election results marked a decisive rejection of corruption, false promises, and misgovernance by the people of Delhi, who overwhelmingly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of development, prosperity, and transparency. The victory is seen as a mandate for progress, accountability, and the dismantling of fake narratives.

BJP Arunachal Pradesh congratulated BJP Delhi for this significant triumph, reinforcing the spirit of New India and its commitment to good governance.