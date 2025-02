NET Web Desk

In a successful operation, Sribhumi police seized ₹7 crore worth of YABA tablets in two separate raids conducted on Saturday morning.

Authorities confiscated 50,000 YABA tablets in Puwamara, leading to the arrest of one individual.

In a separate raid in Longai, 5,800 YABA tablets were seized, and two more suspects were arrested.

The Sri Bhumipolice have vowed to continue their fight against drug trafficking and ensure the safety of the community by dismantling illegal drug networks.