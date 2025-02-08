BJP’s Historic Victory in Delhi Sparks Celebrations in Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 08, 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a historic milestone by securing a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, marking its return to the Delhi Assembly after a gap of 27 years. As soon as the election results were announced on Saturday, BJP workers erupted into celebrations across the country, including in Tripura’s capital, Agartala.

A massive victory procession was taken out from the BJP headquarters in Agartala, with party workers rejoicing with saffron-colored abir, fireworks, and music. The streets were painted in shades of saffron as jubilant supporters marched through various routes in the city. Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, Minister Tinku Roy, Agartala Pur Nigam Mayor Deepak Majumdar, MLA Papiya Dutt, and several senior leaders led the grand procession, which reflected the party’s enthusiasm over its triumph in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed that the outcome was inevitable. “The people of India are witnessing the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The way he has been working tirelessly for the welfare of the poor and ensuring holistic development is clearly reflected in the Delhi election results. The people have seen how deep-rooted corruption plagued the AAP government in Delhi, and they have responded with their mandate,” he said.

Dr. Saha further remarked, “After nearly three decades, the BJP is reclaiming Delhi. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi and our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership this victory has been possible.”

The last time BJP governed Delhi was in 1998, with Sushma Swaraj serving as the Chief Minister before the Congress and subsequently the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took control. With this landslide victory, the BJP is set to re-establish its governance in the capital, reinforcing its dominance across the nation.

Meanwhile, in Tripura, the Mohanpur Mandal BJP unit also organized a grand victory rally to celebrate the Delhi win. Minister Ratan Lal Nath, along with party workers, participated in the event. Addressing the media, he took a sharp dig at the opposition in Tripura, stating, “The results of the Delhi elections send a strong message—no party can win by misleading the people. The AAP leaders and ministers have suffered a massive defeat, proving that governance must be based on honesty and development, not deception.”

With BJP’s return to power in Delhi, the party has once again reinforced its position as the dominant political force in India, setting the stage for future electoral battles.