Delhi Freed from AAP’s Sins: MP Biplab Kumar Deb on BJP’s Historic Victory

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 08, 2025: In a resounding response to the Delhi Assembly election results, BJP leader, former Chief Minister of Tripura and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday declared that “Delhi has been freed from the sins of the Aam Aadmi Party today.” He further emphasized that this victory was not just limited to the capital but symbolized the liberation of the entire nation.

Expressing his excitement over the BJP’s landslide victory, Deb attributed the win to “the people’s trust in Narendra Modi, Amit Shah’s strategy, and Arvind Kejriwal’s sins.” According to him, these three factors played a crucial role in ensuring the BJP’s return to power in the Delhi Assembly after 27 years.

MP Biplab Kumar Deb was entrusted with a major responsibility in BJP’s election campaign in Delhi. His dedicated efforts, following his successful campaigns in Haryana and Odisha, contributed to BJP’s triumph in the capital. However, Deb humbly credited the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I consider fulfilling the responsibilities given by the party as my primary duty,” Deb asserted. “I always strive to achieve my goals, but I have never worked with the mentality of seeking personal benefits. My sole focus is to work hard for the party,” he stated with conviction.

Deb strongly criticized Arvind Kejriwal and his governance, stating, “The Aam Aadmi Party has only destroyed Delhi. Today, Delhi has been freed from its sins.” He alleged that the people of the capital had suffered immensely under Kejriwal’s leadership and that BJP’s victory was inevitable.

“If the central government had not stepped in during the COVID-19 pandemic, half of Delhi’s population would have perished,” Deb claimed, accusing Kejriwal’s administration of endangering people’s lives. “His negative mentality put the people of Delhi in extreme danger, and it was the central government under Narendra Modi’s leadership that saved them from catastrophe,” he added.

Looking ahead, Deb predicted the complete downfall of the Aam Aadmi Party from Delhi’s political landscape. “Arvind Kejriwal’s political career in Delhi is over,” he stated confidently. He further suggested that Kejriwal would now shift his focus to Punjab in a desperate attempt to hold onto power.

“He cannot live without power,” Deb said sarcastically. “That’s why he will now try to remove Bhagwant Mann and make himself the Chief Minister of Punjab.”

With BJP’s landslide victory in Delhi, political dynamics in the capital have shifted dramatically.