Manipur CM Focuses On Restoring Peace And Reviving Polo Heritage Amid Conflict

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has emphasized his government’s determination to restore peace in the state following the ethnic violence in May 2023, which resulted in over 250 deaths and left thousands displaced.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the DGAR Men & Women Polo Championship 2025, Singh praised the role of the Army and Assam Rifles in organizing events that not only foster peace but also help preserve the state’s rich polo heritage.

The Chief Minister also outlined key government initiatives aimed at protecting the indigenous ponies of Manipur, including the establishment of new grazing grounds and the introduction of an indigenous polo tournament to revive Sagol Kangjei, the traditional polo sport native to the region.