Manipur: Final Hearing Held For Disqualification Case Of 5 JDU MLAs

NET Web Desk

The final hearing in the disqualification case against five Janata Dal (United) MLAs was conducted on Friday at the tribunal of the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The proceedings began at 11:30 AM and continued for nearly three hours, during which arguments from both the petitioners and respondents were presented. After hearing the submissions, the Speaker reserved the judgment.

The case, filed under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, involves five MLAs: Kh. Joykishan (Thangmeiband AC), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh AC), Md. Achab Uddin (Jiribam AC), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei AC), and L.M. Khaute (Churachandpur AC).

The petitioner’s counsel, M. Bhupenda, argued that the legislators had defected from JDU to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and should be disqualified accordingly. He urged the tribunal to take necessary action, emphasizing that the petition has been pending since 2022.

With the completion of today’s hearing, the case has reached its final stage, and the judgment is now awaited at the discretion of the Speaker.