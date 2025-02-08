Manipur: Huge Cache Of Arms And Explosives Recovered In Bishnupur district

NET Web Desk

A joint team of State and Central forces recovered a large cache of arms and explosives during a search operation in the Bishnupur district of Manipur. The operation was conducted over the past 24 hours based on intelligence inputs about the presence of armed miscreants in the vulnerable hill and valley areas.

The cache was discovered in the fringe area between Aigejang foothills under Nambol Police Station, Bishnupur district. Among the recovered items were one .303 Rifle, one Bolt Action Rifle, two SBBL Guns, one .22 Pistol with a magazine, one 9mm Pistol with a magazine, multiple types of hand grenades, mortar shells, tear gas grenades, and anti-riot rubber bullets. A plastic sack used to conceal the weapons was also found.

The recovered arms and explosives have been handed over to Nambol Police Station for further legal action, according to an official police report.