Manipur: Speaker’s Tribunal Reserves Judgment In Disqualification Case Against 6 MLAs

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Assembly Speaker’s Tribunal has reserved its judgment in the disqualification case against five National People’s Party (NPP) MLAs and one Janata Dal (United) MLA following a hearing held today.

The hearing, which commenced at 11:30 AM at the Speaker’s Tribunal, addressed disqualification petitions filed by Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Vice President Hareshwar Goswami against four NPP MLAs—Mayanglambam Rameshwar (Kakching AC), Thongam Shanti (Moirang AC), Janghemlung Panmei (Tamenglong AC), and Irengbam Nalini (Oinam AC). Additionally, petitions from Thokchom Sur and Sapam Shamungou challenged the membership of Lilong AC MLA Md. Abdul Nasir (JD-U) and Wangoi AC MLA Khuraijam Loken (NPP), respectively.

During the proceedings, petitioners’ counsel, Ningombam Bupenda, informed reporters that the tribunal had instructed all parties to submit additional supporting documents, evidence, and written submissions before 1 PM tomorrow. Following this directive, the tribunal reserved its judgment, pending further submissions.

Meanwhile, another disqualification case involving five JD(U) MLAs—Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh AC), Md Achab Uddin (Jiribam AC), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei AC), LM Khaute (Churachandpur AC), and Kh Joykisan (Thangmeiband AC)—is also under review, with the tribunal reserving its verdict in that case as well.