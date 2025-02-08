Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma To Present State Budget On March 5

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Feb 8: The Budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will commence on February 28 and conclude on March 13. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is set to present the state budget on March 5. This schedule was confirmed during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma stated that three days will be allocated for Private Members’ Business, while the remaining days will be reserved for Government Business. The session will open with the Governor’s address on February 28.

Debate on the Governor’s address will take place on March 3 and 5, followed by the Chief Minister’s response. Private Members’ Business, which includes the tabling of bills, motions, and resolutions, will be conducted on March 4, 6, and 11.

On March 7, the Assembly will vote on the Supplementary Demands for Grants and pass the Meghalaya Appropriation (No. I) Bill, 2025. A general discussion on the state budget will take place on March 10.

The BAC meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma, legislators Charles Pyngrope and Lahkmen Rymbui, as well as senior government officials. Speaker Thomas A. Sangma assured that, if necessary, the session could be extended, including on Fridays, to allow for further discussions.