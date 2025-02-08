Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Dy CM Y Patton Congratulate BJP On Delhi Assembly Poll Win

NET Web Desk

Kohima, February 8: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton have congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections.

In a social media post, Rio expressed his admiration for the people’s trust in the party’s vision and leadership. He specifically praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda, stating that under their guidance, a new era of development has begun.

Patton, also a senior BJP leader, congratulated every BJP karyakarta on their historic victory. He highlighted the significance of the win, noting that it’s an achievement 27 years in the making.

The BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls marks a significant milestone for the party, which had been out of power in the national capital for nearly three decades.