NPP Leaders Officially Joins Congress Party In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Kohima, February 8: In a significant development, a group of National People’s Party (NPP) leaders joined the Congress party in Nagaland today, bolstering the party’s presence in the state.

Led by Sudesh Bhagat, NPP’s State Minority Department President, and Jaser Meru, General Secretary (Organization) of NPYF, the group of 15 leaders officially switched allegiance to the Congress party at a ceremony held at Congress Bhavan in Dimapur.

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) welcomed the new entrants at the event, which was attended by senior party leaders, including Yanger Longkumer, Chairperson of Communications Department, NPCC, and L Chuba Yimchunger, NPCC General Secretary In-Charge for Dimapur.