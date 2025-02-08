Sikkim Launches Watershed Yatra Campaign For Water Conservation In Mangan

NET Web Desk

Mangan, Sikkim, February 8 (IPR): The Watershed Yatra campaign, under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY) 2.0, was officially launched on Saturday at Lingchom Tingda GPK in Mangan. The event was organized by the Project Implementing Agency of the Forest & Environment Department, serving as the State-level Nodal Agency.

The inauguration was attended by James Saring Lepcha (former DFO) as the chief guest, and Om Nath Adhikari (AD) as the guest of honor. Other key officials, including Pempa Dadul Lachenpa (DFO), Santa Subba (ACF), Santosh Bagdas (ACF), Norden Tshering Bhutia (RO), and Sonam Gyatso Bhutia (Chairperson, Watershed), along with the Panchayat president, members, and Forest Department staff, were present.

The event featured the arrival of Tridav Nath and Naba Jyoti Nath, who traveled from Assam in a watershed truck to spread awareness about water conservation across India. The initiative is part of the centrally sponsored WDC-PMKSY, aimed at improving natural resource management and helping farmers adapt to climate change. The state government, under Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, has fully supported the project.

The program began with a swearing ceremony, Bhumi pooja (Rabney), followed by a rally from the roadside to GPK, which was organized to encourage local communities to embrace water conservation practices.

Cheden Lepcha, Panchayat Member, delivered the welcome address, and the event included a cultural program. Participants were presented with tokens of appreciation, and the Social Forestry staff from Mangan performed a play highlighting sustainable farming practices.

Progressive farmers were recognized for their innovative farming practices and awarded certificates. A video showcasing their techniques was also shared. Sonam Gyatso Bhutia encouraged the community to embrace farming, while Jigmee Hissey Bhutia stressed the importance of maintaining transparency through record-keeping for the effective implementation of the scheme.

James Saring Lepcha provided a detailed presentation on the objectives of the Watershed Yatra campaign, highlighting the importance of public awareness in promoting water conservation and sustainable agriculture.