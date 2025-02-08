Tripura Attracts ₹3,700 Crore Investment as 87 Entrepreneurs Sign MoUs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 08, 2025: In a major boost to the state’s industrial sector, 87 entrepreneurs have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Tripura government, committing a total investment of approximately ₹3,700 crore in various industrial sectors. Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha highlighted the growing investor confidence in Tripura, attributing it to peace, stability, and favorable business policies.

Speaking at the Destination Tripura Business Conclave organized at a private hotel in Agartala on Saturday, Dr. Saha emphasized the state’s growing reputation as an investment hub.

“For the past few years, the government has actively pursued investments, both from within the country and abroad. Today, we can say this initiative has been successful. About 87 investors have already signed MoUs, committing ₹3,700 crore in investments. People seek peace and stability before investing, and we have ensured a peaceful environment in Tripura,” Dr. Saha stated.

Highlighting the state’s robust law and order, he added, “Tripura is ranked third from the bottom among the 28 states in the country in terms of crime rate. This makes our state one of the safest destinations for investors.”

The Chief Minister also elaborated on the investment incentives being provided by the government. “We have multiple incentive schemes, including subsidies in the electricity sector and capital investment support. Our policies are designed to encourage and facilitate business growth,” he noted.

Dr. Saha emphasized Tripura’s unique geographical location as a key factor for investment. “Our state shares its northern, western, and southern borders with Bangladesh, while Assam and Mizoram lie to the east. This makes Tripura a gateway to South Asia. Additionally, with a population of 41.65 lakh, the state offers a significant consumer base and workforce,” he said.

Discussing Tripura’s economic progress, the Chief Minister revealed that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased by 8.9%, placing Tripura second in the North-East in terms of economic growth. Additionally, the per capita income has nearly doubled since 2012, reaching ₹1,77,723.

“We are implementing ‘Lakshya 2047’, a long-term vision to position Tripura as a leading state in the region. In 2023-24, Tripura transitioned from a ‘Performer State’ to a ‘Front Runner State’ in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index,” Dr. Saha stated.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Diamond Model’ for Tripura, the state has witnessed massive infrastructure development, including modernized national highways and a state-of-the-art airport.

“The Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala is now the second busiest airport in the North-East. The Maitree Bridge in Sabroom, once commissioned, will serve as a gateway to South-East Asia, further boosting trade and connectivity. A Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has already been set up there, attracting multiple investors,” he informed.

Dr. Saha further pointed out Tripura’s potential in key industries, stating, “We have abundant resources like natural gas, rubber, bamboo, agar, and a thriving agro-based sector. Additionally, food processing, tourism, handicrafts, and industrial crafts hold great potential for future investment.”

The conclave witnessed the presence of Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DG Intelligence Anurag, PCCF RK Shamal, Industries and Commerce Secretary Kiran Gitte, Director Vishwasree B, and Assam Industries Secretary Indira Kalita, along with other senior officials and business leaders.

The Destination Tripura Business Conclave served as a platform to showcase the state’s investment potential, reinforcing its commitment to industrial growth and economic development.