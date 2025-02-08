Tripura Prioritizing Industrial Growth and Skill Development: CM Dr. Manik Saha at ‘Skill-Uday Tangnai’ Launching Ceremony

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 08, 2025: The Tripura government is placing special emphasis on industrial development, making the state a performer in overall progress, Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha stated while inaugurating the ‘Skill-Uday Tangnai’ skill training program at the TIT Auditorium, Narsinghgarh, on Friday. He highlighted the role of drone technology in boosting employment and productivity across sectors like agriculture, security, power services, wildlife conservation, disaster management, and healthcare in remote areas.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the Act East Policy, emphasized that India’s development is incomplete without the progress of the eight North-Eastern states. His words have turned into action. The North-East, once plagued by terrorism, is now a model of peace and prosperity,” Dr. Saha remarked.

The Chief Minister highlighted Tripura’s infrastructure boom under the Modi government. “Tripura now has six national highways, high-speed internet, enhanced rail and air connectivity, and one of the most beautiful airports in the North-East—MBB Airport. These developments prove that Tripura is progressing faster than ever,” he added.

Dr. Saha revealed that 12 MoUs have been signed in the North-East due to the dedicated efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Without peace, no development is possible, and today, peace has been established across the region,” he said.

Tripura is leveraging its natural resources for industrial development, Dr. Saha emphasized. “Our state ranks second after Kerala in rubber production, and we are building industries around it. Recently, I met industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai regarding investment opportunities in Tripura. He assured me that a team would be sent to explore possibilities.”

Agarwood-based industries are also flourishing in the state. “Previously, there were hurdles in the agar trade, but now, exports are reaching the Middle East. We have set a ₹10,000 crore target for agarwood-based industries in the coming years,” the Chief Minister noted.

Similarly, the tea industry in Tripura has seen remarkable growth. “Earlier, our tea sector was struggling, but today, Tripura stands fifth in tea production. The establishment of a tea auction center has ensured better pricing for our farmers,” he said.

The Bodhjungnagar Rubber Industry’s products are now being exported internationally. “There were plans to export to Bangladesh, but due to the current situation there, we will have to wait. However, Bangladesh’s development is closely linked to ours, and we are optimistic about future collaborations,” Dr. Saha stated.

He expressed high hopes for the Maitree Bridge, calling it the gateway to South-East Asia. “Everything is set, but we must wait for the right time. Additionally, the Agartala-Akhaura railway link will soon be operational, reducing travel time to Kolkata to just 7-8 hours,” he added.

Tripura is also achieving economic milestones, with the second-highest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and second-highest per capita income in the North-East. The North-East Council Plenary Session, successfully hosted in Tripura, saw the participation of eight Governors and Chief Ministers, along with Union Ministers, marking another significant achievement.

The Chief Minister also reflected on the recent flood situation in the state. “Tripura witnessed unprecedented rainfall—around 650 mm in Bagafa—which was unimaginable. However, within 3-4 days, we overcame the crisis. I personally monitored the situation and informed the Prime Minister and Home Minister, leading to immediate deployment of helicopters, NDRF, and SDRF teams,” he said.

Dr. Saha concluded by emphasizing the talent of Tripura’s youth. “Our children are excelling across the country. TIT must be developed further so that the entire nation recognizes Tripura,” he stated.

The event was attended by Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Industries and Commerce Secretary Kiran Gitte, Special Secretary of the Education Department Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Skill Development Director Mohammad Sajad P, and Education Department officials. The Principal, faculty members, and students of TIT also participated in the program.