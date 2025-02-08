Tripura’s Organic Rice Enters Market, Farmers to Reap Benefits: Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 08, 2025: Tripura has taken a significant step towards promoting organic farming as ‘Kalikasha’, ‘Harinarayan’, and black rice cultivated using organic methods have been successfully marketed. The total market value of these organic products stands at Rs 3.30 lakh. Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath expressed optimism that this initiative would greatly benefit the farmers of the state.

Addressing the marketing function on Friday, Nath stated, “National Cooperative Organics Limited, New Delhi, has extended full cooperation in this initiative. Last month, the State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department signed an agreement with the organization in New Delhi. As a result, for the first time, organically grown crops by our farmers are reaching the market through this collaboration. I firmly believe that the farmers of Tripura will gain immensely from this endeavor.”

Highlighting the government’s commitment to organic farming, the Minister spoke about the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the North Eastern Region. He recalled, “Recognizing the immense potential of organic farming in the Northeast, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) launched this mission in 2015-16. In Tripura, the project has been implemented since the financial year 2016-17.”

He further informed that organic farming will be expanded to an additional 6,500 hectares this year, for which 13 new Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) are being formed. To support farmers in adopting organic practices, five service providers—ICOA, Sheel Biotech, Simfed, Biocert International, and Prakriti Organic—have been appointed.

Nath detailed the current organic produce in the state, stating, “We are cultivating aromatic paddy, pineapple, chili, ginger, turmeric, black rice, millet, and more using organic methods. Till now, we have successfully sold 37 metric tons of aromatic flowers, 13 metric tons of ginger, 31 metric tons of turmeric, 362 metric tons of pineapple, and 2,000 kg of birds eye chili within and outside the state.”

Nath, an official overseeing the marketing process, added that on January 17, a total of 2,000 kg of Dhanna, pepper, and other spices from Gomati, Dakshin, and Dhalai districts were sold through Sus Agri Development Private Company for ₹11 lakh. He further stated, “Today, 1,000 kg of Kalikasa rice from Gomati district, 1,000 kg of Harinarayan rice from Khowai district, and 1,000 kg of black rice from South district are being marketed, valued at ₹3.30 lakh.”

With such initiatives, Tripura is paving the way for a sustainable and profitable future for organic farmers, ensuring better market access and higher earnings.