12th Nagaland Football Tournament To Kick Off In Jalukie On February 11

NET Web Desk

The 12th Nagaland Football Tournament is scheduled to take place from February 11th to 14th at Jalukie in Peren District. Organized by the Peren District Veteran Football Association under the Nagaland Veteran Football Association, the event promises to be a highlight for local football enthusiasts.

S. Keoshu Yimkhiung, Advisor for Youth Resources and Sports, will attend the opening ceremony as the Special Guest Tumda Newme, General Secretary of Tenyimi Union, will be the Guest of Honor during the closing ceremony.

Six teams from Kohima, Dimapur, Niuland, Mokokchung, Mon, and Peren districts will compete for the coveted championship title.