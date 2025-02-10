Biren Singh Must Be Prosecuted For Orchestrating Ethnic Violence: Girish Chodankar

NET Web Desk

In a major political development, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has resigned, bowing to mounting pressure from the Indian National Congress and opposition forces. Reacting to the resignation, Girish Chodankar, AICC Incharge for Manipur, asserted that had Singh stepped down 22 months ago, countless lives could have been saved, property protected, and the trauma inflicted on the people of Manipur averted.

Chodankar revealed that the Congress was set to move a no-confidence motion against Singh on the first day of the Assembly session. Additionally, the Speaker was reportedly prepared to act on the disqualification petition against nine MLAs. However, with no support from legislators and failed attempts to hold onto power, Singh had no choice but to resign.

The Congress leader did not stop at Singh’s resignation, demanding that he be prosecuted for allegedly orchestrating ethnic violence in the state for nearly two years. “Biren Singh must be held accountable for allowing militant groups to operate freely, leading to widespread arson and violence against innocent civilians. A thorough investigation is essential, especially after recent leaked audio tapes have exposed his involvement in the unrest,” Chodankar stated.

He emphasized that every Manipuri affected by the violence deserves justice. “The Biren Singh-led administration has fractured Manipur, displacing its residents and causing social, emotional, and economic devastation. Nearly one lakh people have been rendered homeless, setting the state back by 50 years,” he added.

Chodankar credited the Congress Party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, for continuously standing with the people of Manipur and holding both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biren Singh accountable for their failure to restore peace.

However, he stressed that Singh’s resignation alone is not enough. “The Congress will not rest until justice is served and the victims’ voices are heard,” he declared. He also called upon Prime Minister Modi to take responsibility for the violence, condemning his silence on the crisis as “completely unacceptable.”

As political uncertainty looms over Manipur, all eyes are now on what steps the state and central leadership will take next.