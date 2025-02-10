BJP High Command To Decide Next Manipur Chief Minister On Feb 12

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command will hold a crucial meeting on February 12 to finalize the next Chief Minister of Manipur, following the resignation of N. Biren Singh.

All BJP MLAs from Manipur have been summoned to New Delhi for the meeting, where discussions on selecting the new Chief Minister will take place. Sources suggest that ten Kuki MLAs may also attend, although this remains unconfirmed.

The BJP is expected to announce the new Chief Minister after the meeting, with party leadership aiming for a consensus on the decision.

In the meantime, following Singh’s resignation on Sunday, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has requested that Singh continue in office until a replacement is appointed. Additionally, the Governor declared the earlier order to summon the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, scheduled for February 10, null and void.