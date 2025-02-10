BJP Manipur President Backs Biren’s Resignation, Says Move Aimed At Restoring Peace

NET Web Desk

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur President A. Sharda Devi has supported Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s decision to step down, stating that the move was made in the interest of peace and stability in the state.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Sharda Devi emphasized that Singh resigned for the welfare of Manipur and its people. She also highlighted that the outgoing Chief Minister had urged the central government to ensure the safety and security of the state’s residents.

“Our Chief Minister has submitted his resignation to the Governor for the sake of the people. He has also requested the Centre to safeguard Manipur’s integrity and protect its citizens. His decision was made with the future of the state in mind. There are no differences among the party’s MLAs,” she asserted.

Dismissing speculation of internal discord within the BJP’s legislative ranks, Sharda Devi reiterated that Singh’s resignation was a step toward restoring normalcy in Manipur.

Notably, Biren Singh resigned from his position on Sunday, submitting his letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan. His resignation comes nearly two years after ethnic violence first erupted in the state, leading to widespread unrest and displacement.