BSF Tripura Seizes Mobile Phones And Ganja In Major Smuggling Crackdown

In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier successfully thwarted two major smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border during the night of February 9-10, 2025.

Following intelligence inputs, BSF troops conducted an operation in Kalsimura, Sepahijala district, where they seized 48 mobile phones worth ₹7,19,952. These mobile phones were being smuggled across the border.

In a separate crackdown in the Putia area of Sepahijala, the BSF recovered 140 kgs of dry ganja, valued at ₹7,00,000. Additionally, the forces destroyed nearly 2,000 mature ganja plants, further disrupting the illegal narcotics trade.

The successful operations underscore the BSF’s ongoing efforts to secure the border and combat cross-border smuggling activities.

