CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Visit Singapore To Promote Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to visit Singapore for two days starting Monday, to promote the upcoming ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025,’ scheduled for February 25-26 in Guwahati.

In his announcement on X, CM Sarma stated, “I will be in Singapore to promote Advantage Assam and highlight Assam’s growing potential in sectors such as semiconductors, deep technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing.” During his visit, he will conduct a roadshow and hold one-on-one meetings with industry leaders to discuss investment opportunities and strategic collaborations.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit will see participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Cabinet ministers, and industrialists. It will feature a series of discussions with senior members of the Union Cabinet, focusing on the government’s emphasis on Assam’s development as a hub for advanced industries and innovation.

Prior to his departure, CM Sarma chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati to assess the progress of preparations for the summit, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).