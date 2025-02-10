Congress Blames PM Modi For Delayed Resignation Of Manipur CM

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, nearly two years after violence erupted in the state between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The resignation has sparked sharp criticism from Congress, which blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing Singh to remain in power despite the ongoing unrest and calls for his removal.

Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in the presence of key BJP leaders including Party President A. Sharda and North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, along with 19 other MLAs. In his resignation letter, Singh expressed gratitude to the Central government for its interventions and support, but stated it had been an honor to serve the people of Manipur.

Congress leaders quickly responded, with Rahul Gandhi accusing Singh of exacerbating the division in the state. Gandhi also criticized PM Modi for not intervening earlier, claiming that Singh’s resignation came under pressure from the public, the Supreme Court investigation, and Congress’s planned no-confidence motion.

“The resignation of CM Biren Singh shows that mounting public pressure, the SC investigation, and the no-confidence motion by Congress have forced a reckoning,” Gandhi stated.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed Singh’s resignation was a direct result of his loss of majority ahead of the Congress no-confidence motion in the state assembly. He also condemned the central government for continuing to protect Singh despite widespread demands for his removal.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described the resignation as “too little, too late,” emphasizing the failure of the BJP to address the ongoing violence sooner. Kharge pointed out the devastating impact of the unrest, including over 250 deaths, the displacement of over 60,000 people, and the looting of arms and ammunition from police armouries.

Kharge also criticized PM Modi for not visiting the state since his last election campaign in January 2022, urging the Prime Minister to visit and hear the suffering of the people firsthand.

Congress General Secretary Venugopal echoed Kharge’s criticism, stating that Singh’s position had been untenable since May 2023, yet the central government continued to shield him.

Rashid Alvi, a Congress MP, welcomed the resignation, noting that even BJP MLAs had been against Singh’s leadership. He questioned why Singh was not removed earlier and urged the BJP to appoint a more competent leader to restore peace in the state.

The violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM), following a Manipur High Court order to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.