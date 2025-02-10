Congress Opposes President’s Rule, Calls For Elected Government In Manipur

The Congress party has strongly opposed any move to impose President’s Rule in Manipur or place the state’s Legislative Assembly under suspended animation. The party maintains that Manipur needs a democratically elected government to safeguard democracy and ensure stability.
Taking to X, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Keisham Meghachandra reaffirmed the party’s stance, emphasizing the need for a popular government in the larger interest of the state.
The Congress continues to push for a political resolution to the ongoing crisis, rejecting any steps that could undermine the democratic process in Manipur.