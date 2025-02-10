Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Congress Opposes President’s Rule, Calls For Elected Government In Manipur

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The Congress party has strongly opposed any move to impose President’s Rule in Manipur or place the state’s Legislative Assembly under suspended animation. The party maintains that Manipur needs a democratically elected government to safeguard democracy and ensure stability.

Taking to X, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Keisham Meghachandra reaffirmed the party’s stance, emphasizing the need for a popular government in the larger interest of the state.

The Congress continues to push for a political resolution to the ongoing crisis, rejecting any steps that could undermine the democratic process in Manipur.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News