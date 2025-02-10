Gaurav Gogoi Claims Biren Singh Resigned To Save BJP Government In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has alleged that Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation was not driven by concerns for the people of the state, but rather aimed at preserving the BJP government in Manipur.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gogoi accused the BJP of prioritizing its political survival over the well-being of the people, stating, “The resignation of N. Biren Singh is not aimed to save the people of Manipur, but the BJP government in the state.”

This comes after Singh resigned on Sunday, following intense political and public pressure amid the ongoing violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state. Congress’s no-confidence motion and investigations by the Supreme Court further intensified the political climate.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, also criticized Singh, accusing him of fostering divisions in the state and holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for allowing his continued tenure. Gandhi emphasized that the resignation came as a result of growing public demand for action and accountability.

In his resignation letter, Singh thanked the Central government for its support in implementing various developmental projects and urged the continuation of efforts to protect Manipur’s territorial integrity and curb illegal activities.

The violence in Manipur, which started in May 2023 after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) calling for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list, has led to significant unrest and casualties in the region.