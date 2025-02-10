Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Kenyan Athlete James Kipleting Korir Wins Golden Pagoda Marathon In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

James Kipleting Korir from Kenya emerged victorious at the Golden Pagoda Marathon Tropical Namsai, finishing with an impressive time of 2:28:17.

Korir’s outstanding achievement underscores his talent and dedication, while also highlighting the growing sports culture in Arunachal Pradesh. His participation in the marathon, having traveled from Kenya, draws international attention to the event and further establishes the region as an emerging hub for sports.

This victory is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, adding to its marathon legacy and inspiring future athletes to pursue excellence in the sport.

