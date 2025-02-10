Manipur Assembly Session Declared “Null And Void” Ahead Of Scheduled Start

NET Web Desk

The 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which was set to commence on February 10, has been declared “null and void” with immediate effect. The announcement was made through a notice issued by Assembly Secretary K. Meghajit Singh on Sunday.

According to the notice, the decision was taken under the authority of Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India. “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, hereby order that the previous directive to summon the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which has yet to commence, is hereby declared null and void with immediate effect,” the notice stated.

The sudden cancellation of the session raises questions about the political developments in the state, though no further clarification has been provided regarding the reasons behind the decision.