Manipur: Heavily Armed Miscreants Attack Police Outpost, Loot Weapons; Security Forces Recover Cache In Follow-Up Operations

NET Web Desk

A group of around 30 heavily armed miscreants stormed a police outpost at Kakmayai under Thoubal district on the night of February 8, overpowering security personnel and looting nine firearms, including six Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) and three AK-series rifles, before escaping.

Despite the attack, security forces managed to apprehend one of the assailants, identified as Hijam Ningthem Singh (49) of Moirangpurel Mamang Leikai, who was later confirmed to be a member of the proscribed group Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

Following the attack, Manipur Police launched relentless search operations across multiple locations. By February 9, security forces successfully recovered eight of the nine looted firearms—three AK rifles and five SLRs—at Ngamukhong foothill.

As part of the follow-up operations, security forces conducted large-scale combing operations around Ningel, Malom, Toubul, and Langathel. During these raids, a KCP hideout was discovered and dismantled in the Langathel Chingkhong area, leading to the seizure of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including 48 live rounds of INSAS and AK ammunition, 25 empty cases of assorted ammunition, 11 high-explosive (HE) grenades, 02 arming rings, 02 tube launchers, Various firearm magazines, including one for a 9mm pistol with three live rounds, One stun shell, One Nikon binocular, KCP insignia, including seven shoulder badges and a nameplate labeled ‘LAM MEITEI’.

The recovery of these arms and the busting of the hideout mark a significant success in the state’s counterinsurgency efforts. Security forces are continuing operations to track down the remaining miscreants and recover the last missing firearm.