Manipur Police Bust NRFM Hideout, Arrest Seven Cadres

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown on insurgent activities, Manipur Police busted a hideout of the outlawed NRFM in Tellou Makha Leikai, under Lamlai Police Station, leading to the arrest of seven cadres involved in extortion and arms trade.

The arrested militants have been identified as: 1. Moirangthem Somokanta Singh @ Pakpa (26), 2. Thongam Iboton Singh @ Thouyangba (34), Heisanam Rohit Meitei @ Mangangngamba (32), Yaikhom Inao Singh @ Chinglai (20), Nameirakpam Jotin Meitei @ Pherappa (33), Ningthoujam Premkumar Singh @ Punsirol (32) and, Hemam John Singh @ Athoiba (33)

During the operation, security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including 01 A1 assault rifle with a magazine and 15 live rounds, 01 AK-47 rifle with a magazine and 13 live rounds, 02 INSAS rifles with magazines and 12 live rounds, 02 Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) with magazines and 30 live rounds and 05 bulletproof jackets.

The successful operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgent activities and dismantle underground networks operating in Manipur. Security forces are continuing investigations to track down other associates and uncover further links to the group’s operations.