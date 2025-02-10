Mizoram Governor Leads State’s Participation In PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Feb 10: Governor Gen (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd) led Mizoram’s participation in the 8th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, held on Monday. The nationwide event, aimed at addressing exam-related stress, saw over 5 crore participants, marking it the largest edition to date.

In Mizoram, the event was live-streamed at the SCERT Auditorium & Conference Hall in Chaltlang, Aizawl, with students, parents, teachers, and education officials joining virtually. Following the session, Governor Singh interacted with students, offering valuable advice on managing stress and preparing for exams effectively.

During his address, Governor Singh highlighted the importance of recognizing each student’s unique potential and urged against comparing students with one another. He emphasized the need for positive support from parents and teachers, while stressing the significance of mental and physical well-being, time management, and creating a healthy study environment.

The Governor also commended Prime Minister Modi’s initiative, explaining that Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to ease students’ exam pressures. He reminded the gathering that exam marks are not the only measure of a student’s success, pointing out that qualities like character, skills, and life balance are far more significant.

The event also featured a keynote address by Pu David Lalthantluanga, Special Secretary of the School Education Department. SCERT Director Pi Caroline Zoramthangi, the Nodal Officer for PPC, provided additional insights into the program. Lalhriathlui, a Class 12 student from St. Paul’s HSS who represented Mizoram at the PPC training in New Delhi, shared her experience. The session concluded with a vote of thanks from Pu C. Lalthanzira, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, Mizoram.