Sadhguru Discusses Spirituality And Governance With Assam CM In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Sunday, where they engaged in a discussion about the role of spirituality in governance. During an hour-long session with senior state officials at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Sadhguru highlighted the importance of spiritual consciousness in promoting good governance and improving public service delivery.

Sadhguru stressed that personal well-being and inner transformation are crucial for enhancing administrative effectiveness. He suggested that integrating spiritual awareness into governance could help officials better serve the public and achieve more efficient outcomes.

This meeting follows Sadhguru’s involvement in a three-day Chintan Shivir held in Kaziranga in September 2022, where he shared insights on improving administrative efficiency through personal growth.

Additionally, Sadhguru attended the reopening ceremony of Kaziranga National Park and unveiled three rhino statues crafted from confiscated rhino horn ashes, emphasizing the state’s commitment to wildlife conservation.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, and other senior officials. Earlier in the day, Sadhguru also lauded billionaire Gautam Adani for his Rs 10,000 crore donation to social causes, recognizing his contribution to societal well-being.