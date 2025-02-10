Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam During Mahakumbh Mela 2025

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Feb 10: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang participated in the historic Mahakumbh Mela 2025 by taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, a rare event that takes place once every 144 years.

Describing the experience as transformative, the Chief Minister shared, “This was one of the most significant moments of my spiritual journey. The touch of Maa Ganga, believed to cleanse one’s sins, brought peace and serenity to my soul.” He also offered prayers for the health, happiness, and prosperity of all.

The Mahakumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, draws millions of devotees and spiritual leaders from around the globe. “Witnessing this grand congregation of faith has strengthened my belief in the eternal values that unite humanity,” Tamang remarked.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation from Sikkim, including the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Ministers, MLAs, Advisors, and the Mayor of Gangtok. Esteemed pandits, purohits, monks, and media representatives also joined the pilgrimage.

Expressing his gratitude, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the warm hospitality extended to the delegation. He also acknowledged Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and the state administration for their meticulous arrangements, ensuring a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all.

“The arrangements at Triveni Sangam were impeccable, allowing devotees to engage in this sacred event with devotion,” the Chief Minister concluded.

Tamang paid tribute to the spiritual leaders and pilgrims whose unwavering faith infused the occasion with divine energy, leaving lasting memories for all involved.