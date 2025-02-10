Sikkim High-Level Committee Discusses Inclusion Of 12 Communities In ST List

NET Web Desk

The second meeting of the Sikkim State High-Level Committee (SSHLC) was held on Monday at Old Sikkim House, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Sikkim. The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and advisors representing the 12 Left Out Communities of Sikkim.

The meeting’s main agenda was the discussion of the First Draft Report on the inclusion of the 12 communities in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. The report outlines the communities’ fulfillment of key criteria such as primitive traits, distinctive culture, geographical isolation, backwardness, and shyness. Members of the SSHLC noted that the report is in its preliminary stages, with additional research and supporting documents to be added for the final version.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the committee in preparing the draft report within a short timeframe. He emphasized the need for a thorough, well-researched final report to present a stronger case for the communities’ inclusion in the ST list. He also urged committee members to address concerns raised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Office of the Registrar General of India, particularly regarding data gaps.

The meeting began with a welcome address by Sarika Pradhan, Secretary of SSHLC, and concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Prem Kamal Rai, Joint Secretary, Social Welfare Department.

The SSHLC was formed by the Sikkim Government in November 2024 to prepare a comprehensive report on the inclusion of the 12 Left Out Communities in the ST list. The committee is expected to submit the final report by March 2025.