Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Urges Youth to Lead in Building a Safe and Smart Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 10, 2025: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has urged the youth, particularly students, to take an active role in building a safe and smart Tripura by fighting against drug abuse and promoting awareness about consumer rights and road safety.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Jagriti – 2025’, an inter-college quiz competition held at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city on Monday, the Chief Minister stressed the need for a collective effort to eradicate drugs from society.

“Everyone in society, including students, must declare war on drugs. We should work together to protect our communities from the menace of addiction,” Dr. Saha said.

He praised the efforts of Tripura Police and other agencies in tackling the drug problem but emphasized that real change can only happen with public participation.

“Students are the future of our country. The fight against drugs should be a people’s movement. Awareness is the key, and initiatives like this national quiz competition help generate interest and encourage participation,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of road safety, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the loss of human lives due to accidents.

“We have lost valuable human resources to road accidents. This is not just a problem in Tripura but across the country. Many accidents happen because people do not wear helmets properly or ignore safety rules,” he stated.

Dr. Saha also pointed out that Tripura’s students are excelling at national and international levels. He mentioned a student from Belonia who recently had the opportunity to participate in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ program with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“He represented Tripura brilliantly before the Prime Minister, and I am really proud of him. Our students are making a mark in every field, and it is our responsibility to provide them with a safe and drug-free environment to thrive,” he said.

Reflecting on the past challenges in the state’s education sector, the Chief Minister recalled how examinations were once disrupted by bomb attacks.

“Thirty years ago, the situation in our schools and colleges was terrible. Bombs were thrown during exams. But now, things have changed. However, a new danger has emerged—drugs. We must all come together to fight this menace,” Dr. Saha urged.

On consumer rights and protection, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of awareness in preventing fraud and ensuring safety. He also warned against reckless driving, overspeeding, and using mobile phones while driving, urging young people to follow traffic rules strictly.

“Though Tripura has fewer road accidents compared to other states, we must still remain vigilant. To protect accident victims, we have set up trauma centers in different parts of the state,” he added.

Dr. Saha concluded by calling on students and the public to identify and report those involved in drug supply to help build a safer, smarter Tripura.

Dr Saha was accompanied by Food and Transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury, President of Tripura State Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission Justice Arindam Lodh and others.