Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar Assures Support for Tripura’s SC Welfare Initiatives: Minister Sudhangshu Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 10, 2025: Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar has assured Tripura’s Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das that all possible support will be extended after examining the state’s requirements placed during the Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting for the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY).

Following the high-level meeting, Minister Sudhangshu Das shared key developments with Northeast Today emphasizing the critical concerns raised for the upliftment of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in the state.

Das highlighted the discussion on benefits provided to 32 SC-dominated gram panchayats under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY), with each receiving ₹20 lakh for developmental activities. However, he argued that the amount was insufficient to bridge existing gaps.

“I have strongly advocated for increasing the financial assistance from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore per gram panchayat. The Union Minister acknowledged the demand and assured that the proposal would be carefully reviewed,” Das stated.

In the 2022-23 financial year, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment sanctioned ₹700 lakh for developing three hostels in Tripura. However, only ₹525 lakh has been received so far.

“Utilization certificates (UCs) for the received amount have already been submitted to the ministry, and I have urged the Union Minister to release the remaining ₹175 lakh required for completing the projects. Additionally, I have proposed the construction of four new SC hostels in Tripura, a request that Dr. Kumar assured to consider,” Das informed.

Under the ‘Grant-in-Aid’ component of PM-AJAY, which includes infrastructure development, income generation, and skill development programs, a three-year perspective plan was submitted to the ministry.

“The government has sanctioned ₹196 crore for the next three years to support the SC community in Tripura. Last year, ₹4 crore was received and distributed among Block Development Officers (BDOs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), and District Magistrates (DMs) for targeted development work. I have urged the Union Minister to ensure timely fund disbursal at the beginning of each financial year to facilitate the smooth execution of projects and timely submission of UCs,” he added.

Minister Das also raised concerns about the difficulties SC students face in accessing scholarships due to technical constraints on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and NIC-managed platforms.

“I have urged the Union Minister and the Ministry’s Secretary to grant Tripura’s Directorate of Scheduled Caste access to these portals. This would enable state authorities to identify and resolve the specific issues preventing SC students from receiving their entitled benefits. Additionally, I have requested a 10% increase in the scholarship amount to further assist students from disadvantaged backgrounds,” he explained.

Following these deliberations, Dr. Virendra Kumar reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the demands presented by the Tripura government. He assured that each proposal would be thoroughly examined and necessary assistance would be provided to strengthen SC welfare initiatives in the state.