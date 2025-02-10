“Will Accept Decision Taken By Party’s High Command”: BJP Manipur MLA Khemchand Singh On CM Selection

NET Web Desk

BJP MLA from Manipur, Y. Khemchand Singh, stated on Monday that all party members would respect the decision of the BJP high command regarding the selection of the new Chief Minister, following the resignation of N. Biren Singh. Singh emphasized that the immediate priority is to restore peace and normalcy in the state, particularly between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which have been impacted by ongoing violence.

“We will accept whatever decision the high command makes,” Singh said. “The issue has been resolved, and now our focus should be on restoring normalcy.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Noorul Hassan, working president of the National People’s Party (NPP), explained that his party had withdrawn support from Biren Singh’s government, citing his failure to restore peace in the state. Hassan welcomed Singh’s resignation and reaffirmed NPP’s support for the NDA alliance.

Biren Singh resigned on Sunday after nearly two years of unrest between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which was triggered by a rally held by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) in May 2023. In his resignation letter, Singh thanked the Central government for its support and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Manipur.