All Women Political Party ‘Mahilar Dal’ Launched in Assam

Ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections, an all women political party was launched in Assam on Thursday.

The newly formed political entity has been named as ‘Mahilar Dal’.

The women’s only political party was launched in Guwahati Press Club.

The party leaders have welcomed all the women of Assam to join the party while reading out the party constitution.

The all-women party will fight for all women-related issues including their rights and safety.

With the assembly polls inching closer, the state politics is going through a churn with the formation of new political parties.