NET Web Desk

Kamdon Boi from Arunachal Pradesh clinched a bronze medal in the below 73 kg judo category at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand on Monday. Boi’s outstanding performance showcased his skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

With this victory, Arunachal Pradesh’s medal tally at the Games has reached 13 (4 Gold, 3 Silver, 6 Bronze), matching the state’s best-ever medal haul from the previous edition.