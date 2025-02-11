Assam CM Meets Singapore President, Holds Discussion For Partnership

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday to discuss the state’s potential to become a major hub for global investments. The meeting focused on ongoing collaborative projects, with an emphasis on Assam’s role in the India-Singapore Comprehensive Partnership.

CM Sarma expressed his appreciation for Singapore’s partnership in the upcoming ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ summit and looks forward to strengthening collaboration in emerging sectors like semiconductors, green energy, and advanced technology.

During his two-day visit to Singapore, CM Sarma also met with leaders from the semiconductor industry, inviting them to partner with Assam’s upcoming Electronic City in Jagiroad. He recognized Singapore’s expertise in town planning and seeks to leverage this expertise to build Assam’s future cities and industrial parks.

Prior to his visit to Singapore, CM Sarma met with investors in South Korea and Japan, inviting them to attend the Advantage Assam summit. He is optimistic that the summit will bring more investments to the state, creating more government jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities for the people of Assam.

The ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ summit is scheduled to take place in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.