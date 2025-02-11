Assam: Crocodile Catfish Discovered In Guwahati’s Bahini River

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 11: The discovery of the Crocodile Catfish in the Bahini River, located in the Basistha locality of Guwahati, has raised alarm over potential ecological disruptions.

This invasive species, known for preying on smaller fish and larvae, threatens the local aquatic ecosystem by depleting native fish populations and disturbing the natural balance. Experts have expressed concern over the growing presence of these fish in the river, which could have long-term effects on the biodiversity of the area.

The State Fishery Department has collected samples for analysis to assess the full extent of the damage. This finding comes amid rising concerns over the spread of invasive species in Assam’s rivers.