Assam Government Surpasses 1 Lakh Job Target, Appoints Assistant Professors

NET Web Desk

The Assam government has surpassed its 1 lakh job target, with a total of 1,15,000 appointments made so far. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu distributed appointment letters to newly recruited Assistant Professors at State Engineering colleges, further strengthening the state’s higher education sector.

Minister Pegu emphasized the achievement, stating, “The Assam government has exceeded its commitment of giving 1 lakh jobs. Today, we have reached 1,15,000 job appointments and distributed letters to Assistant Professors in State Engineering colleges.”

This recruitment is part of the state’s initiative to enhance its educational infrastructure and produce skilled, industry-ready graduates. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government’s focus on job creation continues to drive the development of Assam’s education and employment sectors.