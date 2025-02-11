BSF Nabs Suspected Infiltrator Along India-Bangladesh Border In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya apprehended an individual suspected of attempting to infiltrate India from Bangladesh near the international border in the East Khasi Hills district. The arrest followed a well-coordinated operation after BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement along the border.

The arrested individual, identified as a resident of Hojai, Assam, was taken into custody and subsequently handed over to the Pynursla Police Station for further legal proceedings. The BSF reaffirmed its commitment to securing the nation’s borders and preventing illegal activities such as smuggling and infiltration.

This operation comes on the heels of similar actions by the BSF. On January 14, the force detained four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts near the international border, and just days earlier, on January 12, they apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian nationals involved in illegal cross-border activities.

The BSF continues to enhance its vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border to maintain peace and security.