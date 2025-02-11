Citizens’ United Effort in Flood Relief Sets a Benchmark for the Future: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 11, 2025: Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha lauded the collective efforts of various agencies, volunteers, and citizens in overcoming the catastrophic floods that ravaged Tripura in August 2024. Speaking at a relief distribution event organized by Abhoy Mission and the West Tripura District Administration at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala, he emphasized how the united response had set an example for the future.

“The recent flood situation was unprecedented, but with the relentless efforts of the NDRF, SDRF, Apadamitra, voluntary organizations, students, businessmen, and citizens, we were able to overcome this disaster. The contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund from all walks of life show the true spirit of Tripura,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister highlighted the devastating impact of the floods, stating that all eight districts of the state were affected, with South Tripura, Gomati, and Sepahijala being the worst-hit. “Over 17 lakh people were affected, with around 4 lakh people evacuated to safety. In 889 relief camps, nearly 2 lakh people took shelter,” he said. Tragically, 38 people lost their lives, and 58,687 houses were damaged, causing a financial loss of approximately ₹15,000 crore to the state.

In response, the state government took swift action. “I personally spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and as soon as Union Home Minister Amit Shah was informed, he immediately arranged for helicopters and NDRF teams to assist in relief operations,” said CM Saha. “Food and essential items were airlifted to affected areas, and a Central Inter-Ministerial delegation visited twice to assess the situation.” He further stated that apart from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the state government allocated ₹564 crore to tackle the crisis.

Shifting focus to the state’s progress, CM Saha noted that Tripura has now become a “performer state” in multiple sectors. “The law and order situation is stable, and investors are showing keen interest in Tripura,” he said. Recently, 87 entrepreneurs signed MoUs with the state government, committing investments worth ₹3,700 crore.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s efficiency in crisis management, citing the swift evacuation of students from Manipur during the recent unrest, fully funded by the Tripura government.

The event saw relief materials being handed over to 10 flood-affected families as a symbolic gesture. Dr. Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate and Collector of West Tripura, delivered the vote of thanks, while Sadar Subdivision Magistrate Manik Lal Das and Tripura Abhoy Mission President Nirmal Deb were also present. The welcome address was given by Tripura Abhay Mission Secretary Sushmita Dey.

CM Saha praised Abhoy Mission and AmriCares India Foundation for their humanitarian work, stating, “Their selfless service is a beacon of hope for our people.”