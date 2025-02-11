Hoho Team Walks Out of Naga Meet

The Nagaland government’s consultative meeting on Naga talks urged political groups to ‘honour and respect’ the Covenant of Reconciliation and maintain ‘sanctity of non-violence in letter and spirit for a shared Naga future as members of one Naga family.’

However, the meeting ended on a jarring note as delegates of the apex body of Naga tribes, Naga Hoho, walked out midway, expressing dissatisfaction at the way it was conducted.

Naga Hoho president HK Zhimomi told ET: “We, along with our delegates, walked out of the meeting. We will not say in public what transpired there. However, we are dissatisfied with the way in which the meeting was conducted.”

The opposition Naga People’s Front and Congress, anyway did not join the meeting. Congress said the meeting was superfluous as it has been said that talks were successfully concluded on October 31, 2019. The NSCN-IM is holding informal talks with the Centre, which has ruled out a separate flag and constitution for Nagaland.