Hrithik Roshan Reacts to Silchar Doctor Dancing to Ghungroo, Actor says ‘Terrific Spirit’

Hrithik Roshan has responded to a viral video of a doctor dancing to the tunes of his song wearing a PPE kit. “Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit” posted Hrithik on Twitter.

Arup Senapati, an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam had earlier danced to the song ‘Ghungroo’ from the movie ‘War’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in front of COVID-19 patients to make them feel happy.

The video that went viral was uploaded by his Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad.

“Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19,” Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) posted on Sunday, October 18.

Netizens were in awe of the way Dr Arup was dancing and the video garnered over 207k views after being shared. It also got a lot of likes and comments. Twitterati even tagged Hrithik Roshan in the comments section after which the actor retweeted the video.