Manipur Chief Secretary Urges Public To Stay Calm, Beware Of Misinformation

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh has urged the people of the state to remain calm and not fall prey to unverified news, rumors, or misinformation that could cause unnecessary panic or disrupt peace and harmony.

In a statement, Singh highlighted the recent spread of misleading information through various channels, leading to confusion and unrest. He warned that certain individuals and groups might deliberately attempt to incite disturbances, disrupt social harmony, and spread fear among the public using false information and inflammatory content. He cautioned that such actions are intended to create lawlessness and destabilize society.

To ensure access to accurate information, the government has established a 24×7 Control Room, where citizens can verify any news or information they come across. The Control Room can be reached at 9485280419.

Emphasizing the collective responsibility of maintaining peace and law & order, the government urged residents to remain vigilant against those attempting to create disturbances. Any attempt to incite violence or disrupt harmony will be strictly dealt with as per the law.

The Chief Secretary also called upon community leaders, civil society organizations, religious leaders, student organizations, and intellectuals to unite in fostering peace and rebuilding trust among all communities. He urged everyone to prioritize understanding and development for the betterment of the state.

For any clarifications, citizens are encouraged to contact the Control Room or their nearest authorities. The government reaffirmed its commitment to keeping Manipur safe, peaceful, and united.