Manipur: Security Forces Arrest Five Militants, Apprehend Juvenile In Tengnoupal

NET Web Desk

Security forces arrested five members and apprehended one juvenile belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) – Taibanganba group during an operation at L. Minou ridgeline in Tengnoupal district on Sunday, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as RK Ingo Singh (42), Oinam Herojit (28), Salam Sushil Singh (23), Hijam Mani Meitei (31) and Samjetsabam Manisana Meitei (43).

During the operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, including one 7.62mm LMG rifle, one 7.62mm SLR rifle, two 5.56mm INSAS rifles, one 7.62mm AK-47 rifle, multiple magazines (including LMG, SLR, INSAS, and AK-47), one Passive Night Sight, 643 rounds of assorted ammunition six bulletproof jackets and eight bulletproof plates and seven mobile phones.

Authorities are investigating further to uncover the group’s network and possible links to other militant activities.