Manipur: Workshop On Safer Internet Day Held

NET Web Desk

The District Administration, Kakching, in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Kakching, organized a one-day District Level Workshop on Safer Internet Day at the DC Office Complex, Kakching. This year’s Safer Internet Day was themed “Together, for a Better Internet”, focusing on promoting safer digital practices and raising awareness about cybersecurity, online safety, cyberbullying, digital privacy, and responsible internet use.

Resource persons Langpokplakpam David, Network Engineer, NIC Kakching, and Thokchom Mangichand, District Rollout Manager, NIC Kakching, delivered insightful lectures on emerging cyber threats, including phishing, vishing, smishing, financial frauds, identity theft, and cyber arrests. They also emphasized the importance of cyber hygiene and ways to mitigate online risks.

Thokchom Mangichand guided participants on reporting cybercrimes, directing them to Sancharsaathi.gov.in, the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), helpline number 1930, and local police stations for assistance.

A total of 50 participants, including District Information Officers (DLOs), District Administration officials, and other stakeholders, attended the workshop.

Meanwhile, as part of the District Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Action Plan, an awareness programme was held at Sora High School and Kakching Makha High School to educate students about substance abuse prevention.

The programme was organized by the District Administration Kakching and District Social Welfare Office, Kakching, with Nikita Thangjam, Kakching District Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Committee Member Secretary and District Social Welfare Officer Kakching, and Nutan Nongthombam, Asian Youth Leader, Colombo Plan, as resource persons.

Headmasters Md Azad Khan (Sora High School) and Robi Naorem (Kakching Makha High School) led students in taking a pledge to make Kakching District drug-free.

Both events highlighted the commitment of Kakching District authorities towards promoting digital safety and a drug-free society, reinforcing efforts to empower communities with essential knowledge and awareness.