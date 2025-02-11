Mob Lynching at Belonia, Tripura: Six Accused Remanded in Police Custody

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 11, 2025: A shocking case of mob lynching took place at Tripura’s Belonia under South district as a youth named Babul Mia was brutally beaten to death on suspicion of theft. The Belonia police have registered a murder case and identified six individuals involved in the incident. On Tuesday, the accused were presented before the Belonia court, where police sought a three-day remand for further investigation.

Police sources informed, Babul Mia was allegedly caught red-handed while attempting to enter Navodaya Vidyalaya by jumping over a boundary wall. Suspecting him of theft, locals tied him up and subjected him to a severe beating. “Instead of informing the police, they took the law into their own hands,” said a senior police official investigating the case.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the scene and rescued Babul Mia in critical condition. He was immediately taken to Belonia Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. The tragic news reached Babul Mia’s family, who rushed to the police station in tears, demanding justice for his brutal killing.

In a swift response, the police arrested six individuals in connection with the murder. The accused were identified as Mohammad Mustafa (20), Abul Hossain (40), Utpal Dey (24), Akash Das (23), Sanjay Tewari (45) and Shiv Shankar Sarkar (23) and produced before the Belonia court on Tuesday. Notably, three of them hail from Assam, while the other three are residents of the Belonia subdivision.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Sinha stated, “No one has the right to take the law into their hands. We are conducting a thorough investigation, and strict legal action will be taken against the culprits.”

Meanwhile, the lynching has sparked outrage, with human rights activists condemning the incident. “Mob justice is a serious issue. The police and judiciary must ensure that justice is served,” said a local activist.

With rising concerns over vigilantism, the incident has reignited debates about law enforcement and public awareness regarding legal procedures. The police have assured that further investigations will be carried out to prevent such occurrences in the future.