Nagaland Private Hospitals To Suspend Services Under Health Schemes

NET Web Desk

Dimapur, Feb 11: Private hospitals in Nagaland, empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS), will cease providing services from February 15. This decision follows a meeting held by the Nagaland Private Doctors Association (NPDA) on February 8, which was called in response to pending claims that have yet to be cleared.

The NPDA has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Nagaland Health Protection Society (NHPS) and Future General Insurance (FGI), accusing them of failing to honor the terms of their agreements with Empanelled Health Care Providers (EHCPs). The association also criticized these bodies for misleading the public and placing blame on healthcare providers. Additionally, the NPDA has demanded an apology from NHPS for allegedly damaging the reputation of EHCPs.

The NHPS, a registered entity under the Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department, is responsible for managing public health protection schemes across the state.